Sage Kipfer and Jordan Oetken

Larry and Barb Oetken of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Jordan, to Sage Kipfer, daughter of Bryan and Carol Kipfer of Bingham Lake, Minn.
Jordan is a 2012 Norfolk Senior High graduate, received his bachelor’s of science in international business and finance from Wayne State College and masters degree in business administration from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2017. He is employed by Daily Pay as senior manager, incident response in Minneapolis, Minn.
Sage is a 2013 graduate of Windom High School and attended the University of South Dakota, graduating in 2018. She is an enrollment counselor at Capella University in Minneapolis.
Jordan and Sage will be married Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lutsen, Minn.