Regina Anderson and Michael Fleer, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 7, 2021, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk.
Regina is the daughter of Brian and Yvonne Anderson of Hoskins. She is a 2019 graduate of her home school. Regina attended Maranatha Baptist University, graduating in May 2021 with her associate degree in business.
Michael is the son of Mark and Lois Fleer of Hoskins. He is a 2014 graduate of Pierce High School. Michael attended Northeast Community College, graduating in May 2016 with a degree in diversified agriculture. He is currently working for the family farm.