Rebecca Higby and Nolan Johnson

Rebecca Higby and Nolan Johnson, along with their families, are excited to announce their upcoming wedding.

Rebecca is the daughter of Mark and Karla Higby of Madison. She is the granddaughter of the late Harry and Mary Higby and the late Frank and Betty Jetensky. She is a 2006 graduate of Madison High School and a graduate of Central Community College. She works in accounting at Tyson in Madison.

Nolan is the son of Richard Johnson of Battle Creek and Kathy Johnson of Ralston. He is the grandson of Janice Johnson and the late Harlan Johnson of Norfolk, and Denny and Marian Witt of Gretna. He is a 2010 graduate of Battle Creek High School and a graduate of Northeast Community College. He works as a road maintenance worker for Madison County.

The couple will exchange vows on Dec. 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Shannon and Steve Reinke of Pierce, and Joan Maple and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard.

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Allen and Terri Wuebben of Norfolk and Kevin and Sandra Suelter of Topeka, Kan., are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter.

Shelby Lienemann and Justin Erichsen

Along with their families, Shelby Marie Lienemann and Justin Lawrence Erichsen are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Nov. 2, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Hayley Brooks and Ethan Gansebom

Hayley Brooks and Ethan Gansebom, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Hayley is the daughter of Troy and Jennifer Brooks of Norfolk. She is a 2013 graduate of Norfolk Senior High and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Rockhurst…

Cody Scheacher and Brooke Pederson

Cody Scheacher and Brooke Pederson, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Cody is the son of Brian and Julie Scheacher of Madison. He is a 2010 graduate of Madison High School and graduated from Southeast Community College in Lincoln with a d…

Rachel Leise and Nathan Jarvis

Rachel Anna Leise and Nathan Adam Jarvis, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.