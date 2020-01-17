Troy and Carol Speckmann of Omaha and Keith and Jodi Kreikemeier of West Point announce the engagement of their children, Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier.
Rachel is a 2015 graduate of Millard North High School and attended the University of Nebraska and University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she is currently a nursing student. She will graduate in May.
Isaac is a 2015 graduate of Guardian Angels Central Catholic and a 2019 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is an engineer at JEO Consulting Group in the Wahoo/Lincoln offices.
The couple will be married June 20, 2020, in Lincoln.
Photo credit is to Erin Ren Photography, erinrephoto.com.