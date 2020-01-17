Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier.

Troy and Carol Speckmann of Omaha and Keith and Jodi Kreikemeier of West Point announce the engagement of their children, Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier.

Rachel is a 2015 graduate of Millard North High School and attended the University of Nebraska and University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she is currently a nursing student. She will graduate in May.

Isaac is a 2015 graduate of Guardian Angels Central Catholic and a 2019 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is an engineer at JEO Consulting Group in the Wahoo/Lincoln offices.

The couple will be married June 20, 2020, in Lincoln.

Photo credit is to Erin Ren Photography, erinrephoto.com.

Tags

In other news

Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier

Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier

Troy and Carol Speckmann of Omaha and Keith and Jodi Kreikemeier of West Point announce the engagement of their children, Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier.

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Shannon and Steve Reinke of Pierce, and Joan Maple and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard.

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Allen and Terri Wuebben of Norfolk and Kevin and Sandra Suelter of Topeka, Kan., are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter.

Shelby Lienemann and Justin Erichsen

Shelby Lienemann and Justin Erichsen

Along with their families, Shelby Marie Lienemann and Justin Lawrence Erichsen are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Nov. 2, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.