Rachel Leise and Nathan Jarvis

Rachel Anna Leise and Nathan Adam Jarvis, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Rachel is the daughter of Larry and Mary Leise of Norfolk. She is a 2009 graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and a 2014 graduate of Wayne State College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Rachel currently works for Lancaster County Corrections in Lincoln.

Nathan is the son of William and Loralie Jarvis of Norfolk. He is a 2014 graduate of Park Avenue Christian School. He attended Northeast Community College with a major in criminal justice. Nathan currently works for Hy-Vee in Lincoln.

The couple will exchange vows on Oct. 5, 2019, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

