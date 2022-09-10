Quinn Pieper and Brandon Vrbicky, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
Quinn is the daughter of Dennis and Carrie Pieper of Norfolk and the granddaughter of Don and LaVonne Pieper of Scottsbluff and the late Jim and Charlotte O'Brien of Albion. Quinn graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 2013 and received her bachelor's and master's degrees in accountancy from the University of South Dakota in 2018. Quinn holds her CPA license and works in the audit practice at Deloitte in Omaha.
Brandon is the son of Corrie and Jacquie Vrbicky of Omaha and the grandson of Joanie Erlbacher and the late William “Bill” Erlbacher and Lumir (Vrby) Vrbicky and Betty Vrbicky. Brandon graduated from Skutt Catholic High School in 2009 and received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska in 2013. Brandon works as a police officer for the Omaha Police Department.
Quinn and Brandon will be married Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk.