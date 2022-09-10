Quinn Pieper and Brandon Vrbicky

Quinn Pieper and Brandon Vrbicky, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Quinn is the daughter of Dennis and Carrie Pieper of Norfolk and the granddaughter of Don and LaVonne Pieper of Scottsbluff and the late Jim and Charlotte O'Brien of Albion. Quinn graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 2013 and received her bachelor's and master's degrees in accountancy from the University of South Dakota in 2018. Quinn holds her CPA license and works in the audit practice at Deloitte in Omaha.

Brandon is the son of Corrie and Jacquie Vrbicky of Omaha and the grandson of Joanie Erlbacher and the late William “Bill” Erlbacher and Lumir (Vrby) Vrbicky and Betty Vrbicky. Brandon graduated from Skutt Catholic High School in 2009 and received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska in 2013. Brandon works as a police officer for the Omaha Police Department.

Quinn and Brandon will be married Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Katherine McGillick and Gregory Albin

Katherine McGillick and Gregory Albin

Mark and Carlene Albin of Norfolk are announcing the engagement of their son, Gregory, to Katherine McGillick, daughter of Mike and Susan McGillick of Omaha. Gregory is the grandson of Arlis Lind of Norfolk.

Megan Reuter and Isaias Solorio

Megan Reuter and Isaias Solorio

, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 8. Parents of the couple are Dwight and Marie Reuter of Norfolk, Bertha Conchas of Madison and Oliver Solorio of Ixtapa, Mexico.