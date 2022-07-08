Payton Wragge and Brandon Freeman

Byron and Shannon Wragge announce the engagement of their daughter, Payton Wragge, to Brandon Freeman, son of Brad and Lisa Freeman, all of Pierce. Payton is the granddaughter of Aaron and Sharen Wragge and Bill and Sharon Stonacek, all of Pierce. Brandon is the grandson of Sharon Dolesh and the late Gene Dolesh of Pierce and the late Melvin and Inez Freeman of rural Pierce.
Payton is a 2012 Pierce High School graduate. She graduated from University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor's degree in rxercise dcience in 2016 and from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a bachelor's in Nursing in 2017. She is currently obtaining her doctorate in nurse anesthesia at Bryan, Lincoln, and will graduate in May 2024.
Brandon is a 2012 Pierce High School graduate. He graduated in 2016 from UNL with a bachelor's degree in animal science. He farms with his family and raises cattle.
The couple will be getting married on Aug. 20, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce, with the reception and dance to follow at the Midtown Event Center, Norfolk.
The couple will reside on the Freeman family farm in rural Pierce.