Paige Pavlik and Matthew McElfresh

Paige Pavlik and Matthew McElfresh are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Aug. 20, 2021. Paige is the daughter of Rod and Gina Pavlik of Norfolk and Matthew is the son of Ronald and Kim McElfresh of Sutton.

Paige is a 2011 graduate of Norfolk High School and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from UNMC in 2016. She currently works in the medical ICU at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln and is working towards her doctorate degree in nursing with a graduation date set in May 2022.

Matt is a 2007 graduate of Sutton High School and earned his bachelor of education and human sciences degree in 2013 at UNL. He also earned his master's degree from UNK in May 2021 in education administration. He is currently working as an elementary teacher and varsity girls basketball coach at Wilber-Clatonia Schools in Wilber.

The couple resides in Hickman with their two dogs, Mack and Margo.

Regina Anderson and Michael Fleer

Regina Anderson and Michael Fleer, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 7, 2021, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk.

Kate Thiele to Jordan Mueller

Joe and Carol Thiele of Clearwater announce the recent engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kate Thiele, to Jordan Mueller, son of Mark and Denise Mueller of Emerson.

Carly Anderson and Chad Oestreich

Carly Anderson and Chad Oestreich, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 21, 2021, in Wayne.

Hilary Syvertson and Adam Kauth

Adam Kauth and Hilary Syvertson, along with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Jim and Sue Syvertson of Kalispell, Mont., and John and Teresa Kauth of Bloomfield.

Kimberly Svitak and Dylan Puls

Kimberly Sara Svitak and Dylan Russel Puls, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg and Daniel and Susan Harstad, all of Norfolk.

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk, together with their parents, Tricia Smith of Center and Jason and Jody Sterk of Irene, S.D., are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 14, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Atkinson.

Jade McCallum and Chase Bassett

Kent and Sally McCallum of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jade McCallum, to Chase Bassett, son of Brian and Patty Bassett of Hastings.