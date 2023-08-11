Noah Krueger and Jayd Roberts, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Jayd is the daughter of Brad and Joanie Roberts of Winside. She is a 2014 graduate of Winside High School, 2016 of Central Community College in Columbus and 2018 graduate of SDSU in Brookings, S.D., with a degree in animal science. She is a 4-H assistant with the Madison County Extension.
Noah is the son of Tony and Diana Krueger of Pierce. He is a 2015 graduate of Pierce High School and a 2018 graduate of Northeast Community College with a degree in electrical mechanical/ electrician. He is employed by Pettitt Plumbing and Heating.
Noah and Jayd are planning their wedding for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Wayne.