Nikki Garden and Stephen Hart, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 21, 2022, at the Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach, Fla.
Nikki is the daughter of Dr. Randa and James P. Garden of Norfolk. She is a 2007 graduate of Norfolk High School. Nikki attended Wayne State College and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor of arts degree in communication and public relations. Nikki is currently employed as business continuity coordinator at Fidelity National Financial in Jacksonville.
Stephen is the son of Charles and Denise Hart of Mount Airy, N.C. Stephen attended North Carolina State University and graduated in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He is currently employed at Ecolab as a key account representative in Jacksonville.
Nikki’s grandparents are Henry F. and Clarice Lumsden of Norfolk and the late Wendell and Shirley Garden of Norfolk. Stephen’s grandparents are Wanda and Denis Hogya of Mason, Ohio, and the late Charles and Sally Hart of Cincinnati, Ohio.