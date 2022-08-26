Nathanial Kroeger and Kamie Cudmore, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Sept. 10 in Norfolk. Nate's parents are Jamie and Jim Wichman and Mike and Jessica Kroeger, and Kamie's parents are Gloria and Bryan Cudmore, all of Norfolk.
Nate graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 2013 and Kamie in 2016. They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019 while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of the Bob Kerry Pedestrian bridge in Omaha.
Nathanial is employed by Wis-Pak of Norfolk as a lead and Kamie works as a receptionist for Fountain Point Medical Facility in Norfolk. The couple lives in Norfolk and they spend their free-time camping, ATVing and spoiling their three pups, Gunner, Zora and Zada.