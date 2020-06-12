Morgan Buckendahl and Tyson Schutt

Morgan Buckendahl and Tyson Schutt, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Morgan is the daughter of Brice and Julie Buckendahl and the granddaughter of George and Carlene Prince and Sandra and the late William Buckendahl, all of Pierce. Morgan is a 2012 graduate of Pierce High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of South Dakota where she earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education/special education. She earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Peru State College in 2018. Morgan is employed by Summerland School District as a second-grade teacher.

Tyson is the son of Jim and Kristi Schutt of Orchard and the grandson of John and Eileen Schmit of O’Neill and the late Robert and Adella Schutt of Gretna. Tyson is a 2012 graduate of Clearwater-Orchard High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics. He is employed by Plains Cover Crop of Orchard.

The couple will be married on July 11, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill.

Tags

In other news

Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman

Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman

Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Sara is the daughter of Ken and Pam Stapleman of Ord and Hastings. Blake is the son of Adrian and Jackie Mayer of Norfolk.

Tyler Moes and Carissa Batenhorst

Tyler Moes and Carissa Batenhorst

Tyler Anthony Moes and Carissa Elise Batenhorst, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Carissa is the daughter of Jeff and Lachelle Batenhorst of West Point. Tyler is the son of Brian and Jolene Moes of Osmond.

Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick

Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick

Caitlin Janke of Wayne and Joshua Schick of Meadow Grove, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Chad and Pam Janke of Wayne and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Marie Svitak and Tyler Lee Bates, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Jaci Jenkins and Zach Kumm

Jaci Jenkins and Zach Kumm

Jaci Jenkins and Zach Kumm are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on June 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Parents of the couple are Doug and Jana Jenkins of Carroll and Mark and Joan Kumm of Osmond.

Emily Bormann and Brad Schick

Emily Bormann and Brad Schick

Emily Bormann of Blair and Brad Schick of Albion, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Brian and Cindy Bormann of West Bend, Iowa, and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.

Evie Sintek and Dillon Schroeder

Evie Sintek and Dillon Schroeder

Charles and Jill Sintek of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Evie Deanne, to Dillon Lee Schroeder, son of Kevin and Sherri Schroeder of Kearney.

Doug Langston and Laura Schomaker

Doug Langston and Laura Schomaker

Doug Langston and Laura Schomaker, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Doug is the son of Lori Langston of Norfolk and Ron Langston of Kansas. He is the grandson of Don and Judy Davids of Plainview. He is a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High and…