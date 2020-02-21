Morgan Benck and Mitchell Kallhoff

Bronwyn and Jimmy Benck of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Ann, to Mitchell Alan Kallhoff, son of Tim and Darla Kallhoff of Lincoln.

Morgan received a bachelor of science degree from Wayne Stae College. She is currently a training coordinator at Cardinal Health in Norfolk.

Mitchell received a degree from Southeast Community College and is currently employed at BD in Columbus as a machinist.

Morgan is the granddaughter of the late Richard Benck of Norfolk and Peg Benck of Emerson, and Gerald and Sheryl Schweer of Norfolk.

Mitchell is the grandson of Dave and Diane Kallhoff of Beaver Crossing, Lloyd Mueller of Lincoln and the late Carlene Roberts of Lincoln.

A March 21, 2020, wedding is planned.

