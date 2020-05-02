Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Marie Svitak and Tyler Lee Bates, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Melissa is the daughter of Don and Kelli Svitak of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Orand and Polly Unkel of Battle Creek and Ed and Mary Svitak of Howells. She is a 2016 graduate of Norfolk High School and graduated from Wayne State College in 2019. Melissa earned a degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance and is currently employed by Madison County Bank in Norfolk as a loan specialist.
Tyler is the son of DeWight and Debbie Bates of Norfolk, and the grandson of Robert and Phyllis Reed and Juanita Bussey and the late Frances Bates, all of Norfolk. He is a 2016 graduate of Lutheran High Northeast and graduated from Northeast Community College in 2018 with an associate degree in electrical mechanical. Tyler is currently employed by Nucor Cold Finish as a maintenance mechanic.
The couple will be married on June 20, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.