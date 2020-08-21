Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Doug and Lisa Parks of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Parks, to Samuel Moenkedick, son of Greg and Tina Moenkedick of Verndale, Minn.
Melissa graduated from Norfolk High School in 2011 and Drake University in 2015. She earned her doctor of physical therapy degree from UNMC in 2018. Melissa is currently employed as a physical therapist with Alomere Health in Alexandria, Minn.
Sam is a 2008 graduate of Verndale High School. He earned his associate degree in robotics/automated systems from Central Lakes College in 2010, and now is employed at Brenton Engineering in Alexandria as a controls technician.
The couple plans to get married Dec. 5, 2020, at the Church of St. Mary in Alexandria.