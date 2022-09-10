Megan Reuter and Isaias Solorio

, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 8. Parents of the couple are Dwight and Marie Reuter of Norfolk, Bertha Conchas of Madison and Oliver Solorio of Ixtapa, Mexico.
Megan is a 2016 graduate of Lutheran High Northeast. She received a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020. She is employed by Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan., as a senior tax analyst. She is pursuing her master’s degree at Wichita State University.
Isaias is a 2014 graduate of Madison Public Schools. He earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management and drafting from Wayne State College in 2019. He is employed by Simpson Construction in Wichita as a construction superintendent.
They will make their home in Wichita with their two dogs after their honeymoon trip to Spain.