Megan Prochaska and Colin Schwartz

Megan Prochaska and Colin Schwartz of Norfolk, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Megan is the daughter of Dave and Terri Prochaska of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Robert and Louise Prochaska of Norfolk and Lavonne and the late Donald Koehler of Wausa. Megan is a 2016 graduate of Norfolk High School. She is currently in her last year of studies at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln to achieve her bachelor’s degree of science in nursing for her RN.

Colin is the son of Earl and Wendy Schwartz of Norfolk, and the grandson of Charles and Darlene Willer of Dickinson, N.D., the late Earl Schwartz Sr. and the late Marie Wyatt. Colin is a 2016 graduate of Norfolk High School. He attended college at Northeast Community College. He is currently employed by Pettitt Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning of Norfolk.

Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver

Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 18, 2020 wedding at Community Bible Church in Omaha.

Allison Davis and Calvin Frisch

Allison Marie Davis and Calvin George Frisch are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 25, 2020, wedding at Holy Family Church in Lindsay.

Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman

Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Sara is the daughter of Ken and Pam Stapleman of Ord and Hastings. Blake is the son of Adrian and Jackie Mayer of Norfolk.

Tyler Moes and Carissa Batenhorst

Tyler Anthony Moes and Carissa Elise Batenhorst, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Carissa is the daughter of Jeff and Lachelle Batenhorst of West Point. Tyler is the son of Brian and Jolene Moes of Osmond.

Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick

Caitlin Janke of Wayne and Joshua Schick of Meadow Grove, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Chad and Pam Janke of Wayne and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Marie Svitak and Tyler Lee Bates, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.