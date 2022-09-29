Mariah Blecher and Brian Einhaus, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 22, 2022, in Elkhorn.
Mariah is the daughter of Dean and Shari Blecher of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk Public High School in 2012, was a 2018 graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, earning a bachelor of science degree, and in May she graduated with a doctorate of pharmacy degree from Creighton University.
Brian is the son of Hank and Amy Einhaus of Cape May, N.J. He is a 2012 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. He enlisted in 2013 in the United States Air Force, serving a six-year term as a senior airman and was a member of the base honor guard performing military honors at funerals for fallen military service members.
After a honeymoon trip to the Maldives, the couple will reside in Omaha where Mariah is employed as a pharmacist for CVS and Lakeside Hospital and Brian is employed at the Children's Hospital as a senior patient access specialist.