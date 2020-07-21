Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels, together with their parents, Dennis and Mical Bolduan of Norfolk, Eileen Bertels of Mayetta, Kan., and Phil Bertels of St. Mary's, Kan., announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Mallory, a graduate of Battle Creek High School and Wayne State College, is employed as a middle school teacher in Underwood, Iowa. Eric, a graduate of St. Mary's High School, went on the attend Kansas State University. He is employed by Sapp Brothers in Omaha.

The couple will be married at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk on July 31. They will make their home in Omaha.

