Madison Spence and Connor Borrego plan to be married March 23, 2023, at Valle, de Bravo, Mexico, at the Hridaya Club Garden.
Madison is the daughter of Dr. Shannon and Julie Spence of Norfolk and the granddaughter of Patricia Jarveis of Mankato, Minn., and Gloria and Terry Spence of Stanton.
Connor is the son of Dr. Rick and Dr. Kimberly Borrego and Charles and Deborah Spoutz of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., and the grandson of Patt Harris of Roseville, Mich.
Madison graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in 2014 and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2019 with a biomedical engineering degree. She is currently working to expand heart education and is working for an EP growth company, Acutus Medical, after working and studying electrophysiology in Michigan for Johnson & Johnson.
Connor graduated from University Liggett High School in 2013 and the University of Michigan graduating in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree and Syracuse University in 2020 with a master’s degree. He is owner of Playhaus Agency, a software engineering and digital marketing business.
They plan to honeymoon on the beaches of Cabo.
After living in Ann Arbor, Mich., they now live in Kansas City, Mo.