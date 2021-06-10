Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg and Daniel and Susan Harstad, all of Norfolk.
In May 2021, Luke received a bachelor of science in biology and a bachelor of arts in history from Concordia University in Seward. He will begin medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in August 2021.
Following a semester of student teaching, Nicholle plans to graduate from Concordia University in December 2021 with a bachelor of science in elementary education, along with a concentration in music and an endorsement in ESL.
The couple is looking forward to a July 10, 2021, wedding ceremony at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The reception will follow at the Humphrey Community Center in Humphrey.