Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg and Daniel and Susan Harstad, all of Norfolk.

In May 2021, Luke received a bachelor of science in biology and a bachelor of arts in history from Concordia University in Seward. He will begin medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in August 2021.

Following a semester of student teaching, Nicholle plans to graduate from Concordia University in December 2021 with a bachelor of science in elementary education, along with a concentration in music and an endorsement in ESL.

The couple is looking forward to a July 10, 2021, wedding ceremony at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The reception will follow at the Humphrey Community Center in Humphrey.

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk, together with their parents, Tricia Smith of Center and Jason and Jody Sterk of Irene, S.D., are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 14, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Atkinson.

Jade McCallum and Chase Bassett

Kent and Sally McCallum of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jade McCallum, to Chase Bassett, son of Brian and Patty Bassett of Hastings.

Tessa Koerting and Stefan Medel

Roger and Heidi Koerting of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Tessa Elizabeth, to Stefan Medel, son of Simon and Lynzi Medel of Norfolk.

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt, together with their parents, Darin and Kristin Spaulding of Norfolk and Paul and Marlene Ronnfeldt of Gibbon, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Mark and Carlene Albin of Norfolk are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily, to Thomas Kain, son of Scott and Tammi Reese of Stanton, Mich., and John and Vicky Kain of Coral, Mich. Emily is the granddaughter of Arlis Lind of Norfolk.

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer, both of Belgrade, along with their parents, are announcing their engagement and upcoming wedding plans.