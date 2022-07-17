Lucas Osborn and Ellie Hoferer, along with their families, announce their upcoming marriage on Aug. 27, 2022.
Ellie is a 2011 Norfolk Catholic graduate. She is a physical therapist assistant at Taylor Creek Physical Therapy. Her parents are Warren and Joyce Hoferer of Norfolk.
Lucas is a 2013 Pierce High graduate. He works for himself at Healthy Habits, and at Nextlink Internet. His parents are Steve and Kara Osborn of Norfolk.
The couple resides in Pierce. They will be getting married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk.