Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.

Laurel is the daughter of Marc and Krista Bailey of Pierce, and the granddaughter of Richard and Carolyn Kaiser of Bloomfield, Carolyn Wenke and the late Richard Wenke of Pierce, and Roger and Delores Bailey of Norfolk. Laurel graduated from UNL with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

TJ is the son of John and Peggy Lackas of McLean, and the grandson of Jim and Donna Lackas and Norma and the late Butch Stueckrath, all of Randolph. TJ graduated from UNL with a bachelor’s degree in mechanized system management.

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay of Columbus, along with their families, happily announce their engagement and upcoming destination wedding in September. Parents of the couple are Diane Jones and Shelley Davis of Schuyler and Dean Jones of David City, and Roger and Mary Werner-Nicolay of Battle Creek.

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Mark and Sheila Smith of Holdrege.

Wade and Bobbi Theisen of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexa Lee, to Robert Taylor Pentzien, son of Robert Pentzien and Brooke West of Omaha.

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels, together with their parents, Dennis and Mical Bolduan of Norfolk, Eileen Bertels of Mayetta, Kan., and Phil Bertels of St. Mary's, Kan., announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.