Kimberly Svitak and Dylan Puls

Kimberly Sara Svitak and Dylan Russel Puls, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Kimberly is the daughter of Don and Kelli Svitak of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Orand and Polly Unkel of Battle Creek and Mary and the late Edward Svitak of Howells. She is a 2015 graduate of Norfolk Public High School and graduated from UNMC College of Nursing in 2019. Kimberly earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing and is currently employed by Faith Regional Health Services.
Dylan is the son of Russ and Traci Puls of Hoskins, and the grandson of Dennis and Ramona Puls of Hoskins, Dan and Diane Svitak of Norfolk and Robert and Denisha Otradovsky of Plainview. He is a 2014 graduate of Norfolk Public High School and graduated from Wayne State College in 2018. Dylan earned a degree in business with an emphasis in agriculture and is currently employed by Puls Farms and is a seed salesman for Jaeger Seeds.
The couple will be married on Aug. 21, 2021, at Peace Evangelical Church in Norfolk.