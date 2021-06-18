Kimberly Svitak and Dylan Puls

Kimberly Sara Svitak and Dylan Russel Puls, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Kimberly is the daughter of Don and Kelli Svitak of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Orand and Polly Unkel of Battle Creek and Mary and the late Edward Svitak of Howells. She is a 2015 graduate of Norfolk Public High School and graduated from UNMC College of Nursing in 2019. Kimberly earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing and is currently employed by Faith Regional Health Services.

Dylan is the son of Russ and Traci Puls of Hoskins, and the grandson of Dennis and Ramona Puls of Hoskins, Dan and Diane Svitak of Norfolk and Robert and Denisha Otradovsky of Plainview. He is a 2014 graduate of Norfolk Public High School and graduated from Wayne State College in 2018. Dylan earned a degree in business with an emphasis in agriculture and is currently employed by Puls Farms and is a seed salesman for Jaeger Seeds.

The couple will be married on Aug. 21, 2021, at Peace Evangelical Church in Norfolk.

Hilary Syvertson and Adam Kauth

Adam Kauth and Hilary Syvertson, along with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Jim and Sue Syvertson of Kalispell, Mont., and John and Teresa Kauth of Bloomfield.

Kimberly Svitak and Dylan Puls

Kimberly Sara Svitak and Dylan Russel Puls, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg and Daniel and Susan Harstad, all of Norfolk.

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk, together with their parents, Tricia Smith of Center and Jason and Jody Sterk of Irene, S.D., are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 14, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Atkinson.

Jade McCallum and Chase Bassett

Kent and Sally McCallum of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jade McCallum, to Chase Bassett, son of Brian and Patty Bassett of Hastings.

Tessa Koerting and Stefan Medel

Roger and Heidi Koerting of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Tessa Elizabeth, to Stefan Medel, son of Simon and Lynzi Medel of Norfolk.

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt, together with their parents, Darin and Kristin Spaulding of Norfolk and Paul and Marlene Ronnfeldt of Gibbon, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Mark and Carlene Albin of Norfolk are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily, to Thomas Kain, son of Scott and Tammi Reese of Stanton, Mich., and John and Vicky Kain of Coral, Mich. Emily is the granddaughter of Arlis Lind of Norfolk.