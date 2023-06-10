Kiley Anderson and Austin Truex

Austin Truex and Kiley Anderson, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Austin is the son of Aaron and Jessica Truex of Norfolk and the grandson of John and Deb Reding of Norfolk and the late Jean and Nadine Truex of Norfolk.
Kiley is the daughter of Jason and Nicole Anderson of Hadar and the granddaughter of Charles and Thelma Dunlap of Kearney and Mike and Marilyn Anderson of Exeter.
They will be married on Saturday, June 24. Austin and Kiley are incredibly grateful for their family and friends and are excited for this new chapter.