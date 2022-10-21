Kelsey Dinkel and Seth Nerud, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
Kelsey is the daughter of John and Cindy Dinkel of Norfolk. Kelsey graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in 2012 and received her bachelor's degree in business management/marketing from Concordia University in 2016. Kelsey works as an office/design manager at MK Builders in Lincoln.
Seth is the son of Randy and Lisa Nerud of Lincoln. Seth graduated from Norris High School in 2012 and received his associate degree in business management from Southeast Community College in Lincoln in 2016. Seth works as a grocery manager at Hyvee in Lincoln.
Kelsey and Seth will be married Nov. 19, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.