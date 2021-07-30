Kayla Nelson and Lathan Maibaum

Lathan Maibaum and Kayla Nelson are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton.

Kayla is the daughter of Randy and Diane Nelson of Oakdale. She is a 2015 graduate of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of Wayne State College. Kayla works at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Crofton.

Lathan is the son of Paul and Brenda Maibaum of Crofton. He is a 2015 graduate of Crofton Public High School and a 2017 graduate of Northeast Community College. Lathan farms and runs a cow/calf operation near Crofton.

Paige Pavlik and Matthew McElfresh

Paige Pavlik and Matthew McElfresh are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Aug. 20, 2021. Paige is the daughter of Rod and Gina Pavlik of Norfolk and Matthew is the son of Ronald and Kim McElfresh of Sutton.

Regina Anderson and Michael Fleer

Regina Anderson and Michael Fleer, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 7, 2021, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk.

Kate Thiele to Jordan Mueller

Joe and Carol Thiele of Clearwater announce the recent engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kate Thiele, to Jordan Mueller, son of Mark and Denise Mueller of Emerson.

Carly Anderson and Chad Oestreich

Carly Anderson and Chad Oestreich, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 21, 2021, in Wayne.

Hilary Syvertson and Adam Kauth

Adam Kauth and Hilary Syvertson, along with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Jim and Sue Syvertson of Kalispell, Mont., and John and Teresa Kauth of Bloomfield.

Kimberly Svitak and Dylan Puls

Kimberly Sara Svitak and Dylan Russel Puls, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg and Daniel and Susan Harstad, all of Norfolk.

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk, together with their parents, Tricia Smith of Center and Jason and Jody Sterk of Irene, S.D., are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 14, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Atkinson.