Kayla Asmus and Jesse Claytor

Kayla Alexis Asmus and Jesse Joseph Claytor, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Kayla is the daughter of Darin and Tonja Asmus of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Don and Donna Asmus and Carol and the late Charles Sokol, all of Pierce. Kayla is a graduate of Pierce High School and is employed at Midtown Health Center in Norfolk.

Jesse is the son of Briana and Virgil Bruning of Madison and Grover Claytor of Reno, Nev., and the grandson of Gerry and Pat Werkmeister of Madison and Joyce Pitcher of Reno. Jesse is a graduate of Madison High School and is self-employed in farming.

The couple will be married Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison.

Tags

In other news

Kayla Asmus and Jesse Claytor

Kayla Asmus and Jesse Claytor

Kayla Alexis Asmus and Jesse Joseph Claytor, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 17 in Kearney.

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Jill McElhose and the late Mike McElhose and Mark and Julie Rohrich, all of Pierce.