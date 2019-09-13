Kayla Asmus and Jesse Claytor

Kayla Alexis Asmus and Jesse Joseph Claytor, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Kayla is the daughter of Darin and Tonja Asmus of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Don and Donna Asmus and Carol and the late Charles Sokol, all of Pierce. Kayla is a graduate of Pierce High School and is employed at Midtown Health Center in Norfolk.
Jesse is the son of Briana and Virgil Bruning of Madison and Grover Claytor of Reno, Nev., and the grandson of Gerry and Pat Werkmeister of Madison and Joyce Pitcher of Reno. Jesse is a graduate of Madison High School and is self-employed in farming.
The couple will be married Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison.