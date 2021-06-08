Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar

Katie Miksch and Nicholas Kolar, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 14, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Atkinson.

Katie is the daughter of Darrell and Sally Miksch of Atkinson. She is a 2013 graduate of West Holt High School. Katie attended Wayne State College and UNMC graduating in May 2018. She is currently employed at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Nicholas is the son of Sally and Kurt Sandall of Wisner and the late Kevin Kolar. He is a 2009 graduate of Wisner-Pilger High School. Nicholas attended Wayne State College, graduating in 2012 and UNMC graduate in 2019. He is currently employed by New West Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Kearney.

Jade McCallum and Chase Bassett

Kent and Sally McCallum of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jade McCallum, to Chase Bassett, son of Brian and Patty Bassett of Hastings.

Tessa Koerting and Stefan Medel

Roger and Heidi Koerting of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Tessa Elizabeth, to Stefan Medel, son of Simon and Lynzi Medel of Norfolk.

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt, together with their parents, Darin and Kristin Spaulding of Norfolk and Paul and Marlene Ronnfeldt of Gibbon, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Mark and Carlene Albin of Norfolk are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily, to Thomas Kain, son of Scott and Tammi Reese of Stanton, Mich., and John and Vicky Kain of Coral, Mich. Emily is the granddaughter of Arlis Lind of Norfolk.

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer, both of Belgrade, along with their parents, are announcing their engagement and upcoming wedding plans.

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 10, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg, together with their parents, Ryan and Julie Mann of Treynor, Iowa, and David and Debra Holmberg of Norfolk, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.