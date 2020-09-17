Katie Funk and Eric Hagedorn, along with their parents, are announcing their upcoming wedding plans.
Katie is the daughter of Lynn and Donna Funk of Madison. She graduated from Creighton University in 2013 with her bachelor of science in nursing and in 2018 with her doctorate in nursing practice. She is the director of the cardiac unit at Methodist Jennie Edmunson in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Eric is the son of Mark and Loretta Hagedorn of West Point. He graduated from Methodist College in 2012 with his associate degree in respiratory care and is currently a police officer with the City of Omaha.
Eric and Katie will be married on Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic church in West Point. Given their occupations and planning a wedding during a pandemic, 2020 has definitely been an interesting one and they cannot wait to jet off to Maine for their honeymoon!