Katie Funk and Eric Hagedorn

Katie Funk and Eric Hagedorn, along with their parents, are announcing their upcoming wedding plans.

Katie is the daughter of Lynn and Donna Funk of Madison. She graduated from Creighton University in 2013 with her bachelor of science in nursing and in 2018 with her doctorate in nursing practice. She is the director of the cardiac unit at Methodist Jennie Edmunson in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Eric is the son of Mark and Loretta Hagedorn of West Point. He graduated from Methodist College in 2012 with his associate degree in respiratory care and is currently a police officer with the City of Omaha.

Eric and Katie will be married on Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic church in West Point. Given their occupations and planning a wedding during a pandemic, 2020 has definitely been an interesting one and they cannot wait to jet off to Maine for their honeymoon!

Tags

In other news

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Mark and Carlene Albin of Norfolk are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily, to Thomas Kain, son of Scott and Tammi Reese of Stanton, Mich., and John and Vicky Kain of Coral, Mich. Emily is the granddaughter of Arlis Lind of Norfolk.

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer, both of Belgrade, along with their parents, are announcing their engagement and upcoming wedding plans.

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 10, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg, together with their parents, Ryan and Julie Mann of Treynor, Iowa, and David and Debra Holmberg of Norfolk, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Doug and Lisa Parks of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Parks, to Samuel Moenkedick, son of Greg and Tina Moenkedick of Verndale, Minn.

Kaitlyn Summers and Cody Young

Kaitlyn Summers and Cody Young

Dan and Lorie Summers of Norfolk are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Summers, to Cody Young, son of Greg and Stacie Young of Battle Creek.

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay of Columbus, along with their families, happily announce their engagement and upcoming destination wedding in September. Parents of the couple are Diane Jones and Shelley Davis of Schuyler and Dean Jones of David City, and Roger and Mary Werner-Nicolay of Battle Creek.

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.