Katherine McGillick and Gregory Albin

Mark and Carlene Albin of Norfolk are announcing the engagement of their son, Gregory, to Katherine McGillick, daughter of Mike and Susan McGillick of Omaha. Gregory is the grandson of Arlis Lind of Norfolk.
Gregory, a 2007 Norfolk Senior High graduate, received his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree in international business from Hult University in London, England. He is employed by Farm Credit Services of America.
Katherine, a 2010 graduate of Millard North High School, received a bachelor's degree in health and exercise science from Colorado State University and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Nebraska Methodist College. She is employed by Methodist Hospital.
The couple is planning an Oct. 1, 2022, wedding in Omaha.