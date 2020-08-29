Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg, together with their parents, Ryan and Julie Mann of Treynor, Iowa, and David and Debra Holmberg of Norfolk, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Katelyn is a graduate of Plankinton High School and Bellevue University. She is employed by Mosiac of Norfolk.

David is a Norfolk High graduate and went to Northeast College. He is employed with Bruhn Electric is Stanton.

The couple will be married in Wayne at the Beaumont.

They will make their home in Norfolk.

