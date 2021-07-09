Joe and Carol Thiele of Clearwater announce the recent engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kate Thiele, to Jordan Mueller, son of Mark and Denise Mueller of Emerson.
Kate is the granddaughter of Marvin and Jackie Domina of Coleridge and Louis and Jeanette Thiele of Clearwater. Jordan is the grandson of the late Alvin and Janice Lueth and the late Harlan and Vera Mueller.
Kate is a graduate of Clearwater High School and earned a bachelor of science degree at Wayne State College, followed by a master of physician assistant studies at UNMC. She is currently employed at Memorial Community Health in Aurora.
Jordan is a graduate of Emerson-Hubbard High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in business from Wayne State College. He farms and runs a cow-calf operation near Emerson.
They look forward to an Aug. 6, 2021, wedding at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater.