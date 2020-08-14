Kaitlyn Summers and Cody Young

Dan and Lorie Summers of Norfolk are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Summers, to Cody Young, son of Greg and Stacie Young of Battle Creek.
Kaitlyn is a 2016 Norfolk Senior High graduate. She is pursuing education at Wayne State College and will graduate in May 2021 with a special education, elementary education, and early childhood degree. Kaitlyn is currently working at Bxtreme Dance Studio and teaching driver’s education at Northeast Community College.
Cody is a 2016 Battle Creek High School graduate. He received his associate degree from Northeast Community College in 2018 and his bachelor of applied science agriculture degree from Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Mo., in December 2019. He now works alongside his dad on the family farm.
The couple will be married Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.