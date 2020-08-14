Kaitlyn Summers and Cody Young

Dan and Lorie Summers of Norfolk are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Summers, to Cody Young, son of Greg and Stacie Young of Battle Creek.

Kaitlyn is a 2016 Norfolk Senior High graduate. She is pursuing education at Wayne State College and will graduate in May 2021 with a special education, elementary education, and early childhood degree. Kaitlyn is currently working at Bxtreme Dance Studio and teaching driver’s education at Northeast Community College.

Cody is a 2016 Battle Creek High School graduate. He received his associate degree from Northeast Community College in 2018 and his bachelor of applied science agriculture degree from Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Mo., in December 2019. He now works alongside his dad on the family farm.

The couple will be married Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay of Columbus, along with their families, happily announce their engagement and upcoming destination wedding in September. Parents of the couple are Diane Jones and Shelley Davis of Schuyler and Dean Jones of David City, and Roger and Mary Werner-Nicolay of Battle Creek.

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.

Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Mark and Sheila Smith of Holdrege.

Alexa Theisen and Taylor Pentzien

Alexa Theisen and Taylor Pentzien

Wade and Bobbi Theisen of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexa Lee, to Robert Taylor Pentzien, son of Robert Pentzien and Brooke West of Omaha.

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels, together with their parents, Dennis and Mical Bolduan of Norfolk, Eileen Bertels of Mayetta, Kan., and Phil Bertels of St. Mary's, Kan., announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.