Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 18, 2020 wedding at Community Bible Church in Omaha.

Jordan is the daughter of Jeff and Jodi Cobb of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Jim and Elaine Fairbanks of Norfolk, Wayne and Sheila Cobb of Delavan, Ill., and the late Sharon Parker of Galesburg, Ill. Jordan is a 2013 graduate of Norfolk High School. She graduated from UNO in 2018 where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She earned her master’s degree in STEM education from UNO in 2019. Jordan is employed with Millard Public schools as a fourth grade teacher.

Tyler is the son of Roger and Terri Deaver of Omaha, and the grandson of the late Richard and Clara Deaver and Jerry and Bonnie Stroud. Tyler graduated from Dordt College in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and human resources. Tyler is currently employed with Voss Lighting in Omaha as a project manager. They plan to make their home in Omaha.

Allison Marie Davis and Calvin George Frisch are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 25, 2020, wedding at Holy Family Church in Lindsay.

Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Sara is the daughter of Ken and Pam Stapleman of Ord and Hastings. Blake is the son of Adrian and Jackie Mayer of Norfolk.

Tyler Anthony Moes and Carissa Elise Batenhorst, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Carissa is the daughter of Jeff and Lachelle Batenhorst of West Point. Tyler is the son of Brian and Jolene Moes of Osmond.

Caitlin Janke of Wayne and Joshua Schick of Meadow Grove, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Chad and Pam Janke of Wayne and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.

Melissa Marie Svitak and Tyler Lee Bates, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Jaci Jenkins and Zach Kumm are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on June 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Parents of the couple are Doug and Jana Jenkins of Carroll and Mark and Joan Kumm of Osmond.