Jennifer Bush and Brad Thieman

Jennifer Bush and Brad Thieman, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Sept. 4, 2021, on a farm near Petersburg.

Jennifer is the daughter of Dwight Bush and Esther Bush of Elgin. She graduated from Elgin Public Schools and and from Northeast Community College in 2012 with an associate degree in nursing. She currently works as a RN case manager for AseraCare Hospice-O'Neill.

Brad is the son of Tony and Carol Thieman of Petersburg. He graduated from Petersburg High School. Brad currently works at CVA feed mill in Elgin.

Kayla Nelson and Lathan Maibaum

Lathan Maibaum and Kayla Nelson are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton.

Paige Pavlik and Matthew McElfresh

Paige Pavlik and Matthew McElfresh are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Aug. 20, 2021. Paige is the daughter of Rod and Gina Pavlik of Norfolk and Matthew is the son of Ronald and Kim McElfresh of Sutton.

Regina Anderson and Michael Fleer

Regina Anderson and Michael Fleer, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 7, 2021, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk.

Kate Thiele to Jordan Mueller

Joe and Carol Thiele of Clearwater announce the recent engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kate Thiele, to Jordan Mueller, son of Mark and Denise Mueller of Emerson.

Carly Anderson and Chad Oestreich

Carly Anderson and Chad Oestreich, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 21, 2021, in Wayne.

Hilary Syvertson and Adam Kauth

Adam Kauth and Hilary Syvertson, along with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Jim and Sue Syvertson of Kalispell, Mont., and John and Teresa Kauth of Bloomfield.

Kimberly Svitak and Dylan Puls

Kimberly Sara Svitak and Dylan Russel Puls, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad

Luke Blomenberg and Nicholle Harstad, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg and Daniel and Susan Harstad, all of Norfolk.

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk

Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk, together with their parents, Tricia Smith of Center and Jason and Jody Sterk of Irene, S.D., are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.