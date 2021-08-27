Jennifer Bush and Brad Thieman, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Sept. 4, 2021, on a farm near Petersburg.
Jennifer is the daughter of Dwight Bush and Esther Bush of Elgin. She graduated from Elgin Public Schools and and from Northeast Community College in 2012 with an associate degree in nursing. She currently works as a RN case manager for AseraCare Hospice-O'Neill.
Brad is the son of Tony and Carol Thieman of Petersburg. He graduated from Petersburg High School. Brad currently works at CVA feed mill in Elgin.