Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 10, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.
Janet is the daughter of the late Bill and Donna Rubenthaler of Gothenburg. She is a graduate of Gothenburg High School and attended college at Mid-Plains Community College and Wayne State College. She is currently employed at the Norfolk Public Library.
Barry is the son of Doug and Brenda Seegebarth of Hadar. He is a graduate of Pierce High School and attended college at Northeast Community College. He is currently employed at the Norfolk Regional Center.