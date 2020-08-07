Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay of Columbus, along with their families, happily announce their engagement and upcoming destination wedding in September. Parents of the couple are Diane Jones and Shelley Davis of Schuyler and Dean Jones of David City, and Roger and Mary Werner-Nicolay of Battle Creek.
Jamie is a 2010 graduate of Schuyler High School and a 2014 graduate of Southeast Community College with a degree in medical laboratory technology. Caleb is a 2009 graduate of Lutheran High Northeast and a 2013 graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
The couple are both employed by the Columbus Community Hospital. Jamie is a lab technician and Caleb is a registered nurse in the ICU.