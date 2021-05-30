Jade McCallum and Chase Bassett

Kent and Sally McCallum of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jade McCallum, to Chase Bassett, son of Brian and Patty Bassett of Hastings.
Jade graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in advertising and public relations with minors in business and psychology. She is currently the vice president of operations at ARYSE in Lincoln.
Chase graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in finance and minors in economics and management. He is currently part owner and risk advisor for Ellerbrock-Norris in Lincoln.
Jade is the granddaughter of Jan Froehlich and Virgil and Betty Jane Froehlich of Norfolk and Jerry McCallum and the late Janice McCallum of Madison.
Chase is the grandson of Sheila Durland and the late Richard Durland of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Lois Bassett and the late Eldon Bassett of Hastings.
The couple are planning a July 10, 2021, wedding in Lincoln.