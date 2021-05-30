Jade McCallum and Chase Bassett

Kent and Sally McCallum of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jade McCallum, to Chase Bassett, son of Brian and Patty Bassett of Hastings.

Jade graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in advertising and public relations with minors in business and psychology. She is currently the vice president of operations at ARYSE in Lincoln.

Chase graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in finance and minors in economics and management. He is currently part owner and risk advisor for Ellerbrock-Norris in Lincoln.

Jade is the granddaughter of Jan Froehlich and Virgil and Betty Jane Froehlich of Norfolk and Jerry McCallum and the late Janice McCallum of Madison.

Chase is the grandson of Sheila Durland and the late Richard Durland of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Lois Bassett and the late Eldon Bassett of Hastings.

The couple are planning a July 10, 2021, wedding in Lincoln.

Tags

In other news

Jade McCallum and Chase Bassett

Jade McCallum and Chase Bassett

Kent and Sally McCallum of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jade McCallum, to Chase Bassett, son of Brian and Patty Bassett of Hastings.

Tessa Koerting and Stefan Medel

Tessa Koerting and Stefan Medel

Roger and Heidi Koerting of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Tessa Elizabeth, to Stefan Medel, son of Simon and Lynzi Medel of Norfolk.

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt, together with their parents, Darin and Kristin Spaulding of Norfolk and Paul and Marlene Ronnfeldt of Gibbon, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Mark and Carlene Albin of Norfolk are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily, to Thomas Kain, son of Scott and Tammi Reese of Stanton, Mich., and John and Vicky Kain of Coral, Mich. Emily is the granddaughter of Arlis Lind of Norfolk.

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer, both of Belgrade, along with their parents, are announcing their engagement and upcoming wedding plans.

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 10, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg, together with their parents, Ryan and Julie Mann of Treynor, Iowa, and David and Debra Holmberg of Norfolk, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Doug and Lisa Parks of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Parks, to Samuel Moenkedick, son of Greg and Tina Moenkedick of Verndale, Minn.