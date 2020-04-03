Jaci Jenkins and Zach Kumm are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on June 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Parents of the couple are Doug and Jana Jenkins of Carroll and Mark and Joan Kumm of Osmond.
Jaci graduated from Wayne High School in 2014 and Wayne State College in 2018. She is currently a second grade teacher at Bel-Air Elementary School in Norfolk.
Zach graduated from Osmond High School in 2015 and Northeast Community College in 2017. He is currently farming and working at LG Pumping in Osmond.