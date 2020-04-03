Jaci Jenkins and Zach Kumm

Jaci Jenkins and Zach Kumm are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on June 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Parents of the couple are Doug and Jana Jenkins of Carroll and Mark and Joan Kumm of Osmond.

Jaci graduated from Wayne High School in 2014 and Wayne State College in 2018. She is currently a second grade teacher at Bel-Air Elementary School in Norfolk.

Zach graduated from Osmond High School in 2015 and Northeast Community College in 2017. He is currently farming and working at LG Pumping in Osmond.

Emily Bormann of Blair and Brad Schick of Albion, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Brian and Cindy Bormann of West Bend, Iowa, and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.

Charles and Jill Sintek of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Evie Deanne, to Dillon Lee Schroeder, son of Kevin and Sherri Schroeder of Kearney.

Doug Langston and Laura Schomaker, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Doug is the son of Lori Langston of Norfolk and Ron Langston of Kansas. He is the grandson of Don and Judy Davids of Plainview. He is a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High and…

Bronwyn and Jimmy Benck of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Ann, to Mitchell Alan Kallhoff, son of Tim and Darla Kallhoff of Lincoln.

Troy and Carol Speckmann of Omaha and Keith and Jodi Kreikemeier of West Point announce the engagement of their children, Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier.