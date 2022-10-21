Houston Hammon and Katie Owen, along with their families, are happy to announce their upcoming marriage on Oct. 29 at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Katie is a 2012 graduate of Lutheran High Northeast. She is a customer service representative at Midwest Bank. Her parents are Scott and Christy Owen of Norfolk.
Houston is a 2012 graduate of Randolph High School. He works at his family farm and is employed at Rollin Coal Trucking. His parents are Hoss Sr. and Jennifer Hammond.
The couple resides in Randolph.