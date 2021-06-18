Hilary Syvertson and Adam Kauth

Adam Kauth and Hilary Syvertson, along with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Jim and Sue Syvertson of Kalispell, Mont., and John and Teresa Kauth of Bloomfield.
Adam is a 2010 graduate of Wayne State College with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology and a 2017 graduate of South Dakota State University with a master’s degree in wildlife biology.
Hilary graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Gonzaga University in Washington and a master’s degree in natural resource management from SDSU in 2020.
The couple is living in Helena, Mont. They are looking forward to a July 17, 2021, wedding at Glacier National Park in Montana, which they had to postpone last year.