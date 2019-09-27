Hayley Brooks and Ethan Gansebom, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Hayley is the daughter of Troy and Jennifer Brooks of Norfolk. She is a 2013 graduate of Norfolk Senior High and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Rockhurst University in Kansas City. Hayley is a speech pathologist with Norfolk Public Schools.
Ethan is the son of Tim and Earleen Gansebom of Norfolk. He is a 2013 graduate of Norfolk Senior High and attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln. Ethan is a redicor assembler at Nucor Vulcraft.
The couple will be married on Oct. 5, 2019, in Nebraska City.