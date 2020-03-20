Evie Sintek and Dillon Schroeder

Charles and Jill Sintek of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Evie Deanne, to Dillon Lee Schroeder, son of Kevin and Sherri Schroeder of Kearney.
Evie received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She is currently a fifth grade teacher in Denison, Texas. Dillon received his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and is currently a regional director for Ducks Unlimited in eastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas.
Evie is the granddaughter of Gayle and Deanne Theisen and Wayne and the late Patricia Sintek, all of Norfolk. Dillon is the grandson of Barbara and the late Lee Boelter of Kearney and Robert and Betty Schroeder of Holdrege.