Emily Freudenburg and Andrew Jacobson

Emily Lee Freudenburg and Andrew (A.J.) Harlan Jacobson, both of Petersburg, announce their upcoming wedding on Nov. 13, 2021, in Madison. Parents of the couple are Martin and Kay Freudenburg of Madison and Harlan and Deb Jacobson of Newman Grove. Grandparents of the bride are Neal and EulaLee Freudenburg of Madison and the late Ervin and OnaLee Brandl. Grandparents of the groom are the late Harold (Sonny) and Eileen Jacobson and the late Clarence and Viola Koester. The bride is a 2006 graduate of Madison High School and a 2012 graduate of the College of Saint Mary with her master’s degree in Occupational Therapy. She is employed by Easterseals Nebraska with the Nebraska AgrAbility Program in Petersburg. The groom is a 2003 graduate of Newman Grove High School and a 2005 graduate of Northeast Community College with his associate degree in Ag Diesel Technology and 2007 graduate of Northeast Community College with his associate degree in Irrigation Technology. He owns 1432 Farm Repair, LLC in Petersburg.