Emily Bormann and Brad Schick

Emily Bormann of Blair and Brad Schick of Albion, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Brian and Cindy Bormann of West Bend, Iowa, and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.

Emily is a 2014 graduate of West Bend-Mallard High School and a 2018 graduate of Iowa State University College of Human Sciences. She earned her degree in family and consumer sciences education and studies. Emily is employed by Nebraska Extension as an Extension assistant working in 4-H youth development in Washington County.

Brad graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in 2010 and Concordia University in Seward in 2014 earning a bachelor of science degree in biology. Brad earned his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska,-Lincoln in 2016 in agronomy, specializing in range and forage science. He is employed by Nebraska Extension as a beef systems educator, working out of the Nance County office.

The couple will be married on June 20, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.

