Ellie Pytleski and John Larsen

Ellie Pytleski and John Larsen, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Ellie, daughter of Kurt and Fran Pytleski of Pierce, is a 2012 graduate of Pierce High School and a 2014 graduate of Northeast Community College. Ellie is currently a physical therapy assistant at Bryan Health in Lincoln.

John, son of Pat and Terri Larsen of Fullerton, is a 2006 graduate of Fullerton High School and is a graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln. John is currently employed at Union Bank and Trust in Lincoln,.

The couple will exchange vows Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lincoln.

In other news

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Mark and Sheila Smith of Holdrege.

Wade and Bobbi Theisen of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexa Lee, to Robert Taylor Pentzien, son of Robert Pentzien and Brooke West of Omaha.

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels, together with their parents, Dennis and Mical Bolduan of Norfolk, Eileen Bertels of Mayetta, Kan., and Phil Bertels of St. Mary's, Kan., announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 18, 2020 wedding at Community Bible Church in Omaha.

Allison Marie Davis and Calvin George Frisch are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 25, 2020, wedding at Holy Family Church in Lindsay.