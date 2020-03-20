Doug Langston and Laura Schomaker, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Doug is the son of Lori Langston of Norfolk and Ron Langston of Kansas. He is the grandson of Dan and Judy Davids of Plainview. He is a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High and graduated from Northeast Community College in 2009 with a degree in electro-mechanical technology.
Laura is the daughter of Larry and Marianne Schomaker of Norfolk and the granddaughter of the late Ray Schomaker of Omaha, the late Norine Lenser of Norfolk and the late Lowell and Audrey Irwin of Madison. Laura is a 2003 graduate of Norfolk High and graduated from Northeast in 2019 with a degree in automotive technology. She is currently an Usborne Books and More independent consultant and educational services representative.
The couple have five children from previous relationships, three boys and two girls. The couple met through Laura’s brother, Lewis Schomaker, on Dec. 18, 2016. Laura excitedly said yes to Doug’s proposal on May 11, 2019. They will be married on May 30, 2020.