Doug Langston and Laura Schomaker

Doug Langston and Laura Schomaker, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Doug is the son of Lori Langston of Norfolk and Ron Langston of Kansas. He is the grandson of Dan and Judy Davids of Plainview. He is a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High and graduated from Northeast Community College in 2009 with a degree in electro-mechanical technology.

Laura is the daughter of Larry and Marianne Schomaker of Norfolk and the granddaughter of the late Ray Schomaker of Omaha, the late Norine Lenser of Norfolk and the late Lowell and Audrey Irwin of Madison. Laura is a 2003 graduate of Norfolk High and graduated from Northeast in 2019 with a degree in automotive technology. She is currently an Usborne Books and More independent consultant and educational services representative.

The couple have five children from previous relationships, three boys and two girls. The couple met through Laura’s brother, Lewis Schomaker, on Dec. 18, 2016. Laura excitedly said yes to Doug’s proposal on May 11, 2019. They will be married on May 30, 2020.

Emily Bormann and Brad Schick

Emily Bormann and Brad Schick

Emily Bormann of Blair and Brad Schick of Albion, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Brian and Cindy Bormann of West Bend, Iowa, and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.

Evie Sintek and Dillon Schroeder

Evie Sintek and Dillon Schroeder

Charles and Jill Sintek of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Evie Deanne, to Dillon Lee Schroeder, son of Kevin and Sherri Schroeder of Kearney.

Morgan Benck and Mitchell Kallhoff

Morgan Benck and Mitchell Kallhoff

Bronwyn and Jimmy Benck of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Ann, to Mitchell Alan Kallhoff, son of Tim and Darla Kallhoff of Lincoln.

Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier

Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier

Troy and Carol Speckmann of Omaha and Keith and Jodi Kreikemeier of West Point announce the engagement of their children, Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier.

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Shannon and Steve Reinke of Pierce, and Joan Maple and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard.