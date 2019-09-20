Cody Scheacher and Brooke Pederson

Cody Scheacher and Brooke Pederson, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Cody is the son of Brian and Julie Scheacher of Madison. He is a 2010 graduate of Madison High School and graduated from Southeast Community College in Lincoln with a degree in automotive technology in 2016. Cody is a maintenance supervisor for Tyson in Madison.

Brooke is the daughter of Brad and Patti Lewis of Norfolk and Jim Pederson of Grand Island. She is a 2011 graduate of Norfolk High School and attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln. Brooke is the accounting administrator at Tyson in Madison.

The couple will be married Oct. 19, 2019, in Madison.

