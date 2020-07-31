Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Mark and Sheila Smith of Holdrege.

Cheryl, a 2007 graduate of Pierce High School, received her Diploma in cosmotology in 2008 from La James International college in Fremont and her LPN degree in nursing in 2019 from Central Community College in Kearney. She is currently employed at CHI Health Clinic in Kearney as a family practice nurse.

Noah was homeschooled and started his career as an electrical technician in 2011 at Cornerstone Electric. He also worked as a lead-man on a construction crew at Morton Buildings in Kearney from 2016-2019. He is currently employed at Cornerstone Electric in Axtell as an electrician. He is also currently studying for his journeyman electrician license.

The couple is planning an Aug. 22, 2020 wedding at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.

Tags

In other news

Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Mark and Sheila Smith of Holdrege.

Alexa Theisen and Taylor Pentzien

Alexa Theisen and Taylor Pentzien

Wade and Bobbi Theisen of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexa Lee, to Robert Taylor Pentzien, son of Robert Pentzien and Brooke West of Omaha.

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels, together with their parents, Dennis and Mical Bolduan of Norfolk, Eileen Bertels of Mayetta, Kan., and Phil Bertels of St. Mary's, Kan., announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver

Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver

Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 18, 2020 wedding at Community Bible Church in Omaha.

Allison Davis and Calvin Frisch

Allison Davis and Calvin Frisch

Allison Marie Davis and Calvin George Frisch are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 25, 2020, wedding at Holy Family Church in Lindsay.