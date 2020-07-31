Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Mark and Sheila Smith of Holdrege.
Cheryl, a 2007 graduate of Pierce High School, received her Diploma in cosmotology in 2008 from La James International college in Fremont and her LPN degree in nursing in 2019 from Central Community College in Kearney. She is currently employed at CHI Health Clinic in Kearney as a family practice nurse.
Noah was homeschooled and started his career as an electrical technician in 2011 at Cornerstone Electric. He also worked as a lead-man on a construction crew at Morton Buildings in Kearney from 2016-2019. He is currently employed at Cornerstone Electric in Axtell as an electrician. He is also currently studying for his journeyman electrician license.
The couple is planning an Aug. 22, 2020 wedding at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.